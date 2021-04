Gracie Jiu-jitsu announce GH-LOTO tournament results

Submitted Content

Gracie Jiu-jitsu

Gracie Jiu-jitsu have shared the GH-LOTO tournament results, where a number of lake area competitors took on tournament challengers.

Littlest Mat Monsters:

Ava- Double Gold (Gi & No Gi)

Eban- Silver (No Gi)🥈 River- Bronze (Gi)

Zipporah- First tournament.

Kids Mat Monsters:

Bobby- Gold (Gi), Bronze (No Gi)

Cade- Bronze (No Gi)

Caitlyn- Silver (Gi), Gold (No Gi)

Charlie S.- Gold (Gi), Silver (No Gi)

Courtney- Bronze (No Gi)

Damien- Bronze (Gi), Gold (No Gi)

Daviah- Double Gold (Gi & No Gi)

Eloise- Bronze (Gi), Silver (No Gi)

Fiona- Gold (Gi), Silver (No Gi)

Maximilienne- Double Silver (Gi & No Gi)

Preston- Double Silver (Gi & No Gi)

Adults:

Tom W.- Gold (Gi), Silver (No Gi)

Everyone worked hard at the tournament and made a great showing for the lake area. Putting yourself out there and testing your Jiujitsu is half the battle. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu are proud of all of their competitors.