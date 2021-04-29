Camdenton R-III appoints Lu Tana Griffin as Assistant Principal of Dogwood Elementary.

Submitted Content

Camdenton R-III

The Camdenton R-III School District is pleased to formally announce the appointment of Lu Tana Griffin as Assistant Principal of Dogwood Elementary School. Mrs. Griffin is currently a Kindergarten teacher at Dogwood Elementary. Lu Tana began her teaching career in Camdenton in 2009. She has served as a Kindergarten and a first-grade teacher. She has also served as a substitute administrator in the district as well as numerous leadership roles in the areas of curriculum and instruction. Mrs. Griffin received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Missouri in Early Childhood and Elementary Education.

She received her Master’s degree in Education from Southwest Baptist University in Curriculum and Instruction. She also holds a Specialist’s degree from William Woods University in Administration.

Lu Tana was selected by an interview team comprised of educators from Dogwood as well as administrators.