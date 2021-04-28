Nicklas excited for opportunity as Executive Director of the Shootout

As the lake prepares for what could be another massive tourist season, many summer events are making their own changes to accommodate. One of the key events around the lake is the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, which will be heading into its 33rd year in 2021. With the event coming soon and a potentially massive crowd planning to attend, the race has announced that Todd Nicklas will be leading the charge as the new Executive Director.

Nicklas says that he is thrilled to have been offered the opportunity. He says he has enjoyed the event for many years and is most excited about the chance to continue the great fundraising efforts that the Shootout provides for the lake.

“I am charitable at heart, I like helping people and helping organizations complete their mission. If I can help with that, to help the Shootout raise money, it's a win-win for everyone,” Nicklas said.

According to the Shootout website, “The event raises funds for eight Lake-area rescue teams and numerous other charitable organizations; last year, $400,000.00 to 32 different Charities and 8 Fire Departments.“

This year’s event will take place from August 28-29 at the lake.

Nicklas says he was approached by Ron and Nicole Duggan, owners of Shootout host site Captain Ron’s, early in 2020. He says Ron discussed the idea of bringing on some new leadership and began detailing plans to Nicklas. The group worked out a plan to make Nicklas the Executive Director over the year and the board officially approved the decision back in November 2020. However, the official announcement to the public was not made until April 2021.

As the group approaches the 2021 event, Nicklas says that they are planning for a bigger and better event than in years past. He says that last year saw a record number of donations and that they are expecting that record to be broken once more during the 33rd annual race.

Nicklas says that he still has a lot to learn and sees the chance to work alongside the Duggans as a great starting point. He hopes to help share responsibilities with the board and help take some of the yearly workload off of Ron and Nicole.

Since the announcement was made, he says he has received messages of congratulations from friends across the state, showcasing the widespread appeal to the Shootout. Nicklas says he is honored to work for the event and is ready for the 2021 races to kick off.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve,” Nicklas said.

Todd Nicklas. The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout has announced that Todd will be leading the charge as the new Executive Director. photo provided