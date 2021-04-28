Man arrested in Camden County for attempting to place peanuts around allergic man's home

Press Release

Camden County Prosecuting Attorney

The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney has provided the following crime release regarding the arrest of a St. Joseph man. It reads as follows:

"St. Joseph resident, 27-year-old, Jacob Hunter Andes, has been charged with assault in the first degree.

According to court records filed today, on April 27, 2021, Camdenton City Police met with a reporting party in reference to his girlfriend’s son attempting to cause the reporting party harm by placing peanuts in the reporting party’s canister of coffee, laundry soap, and underwear drawer. The reporting party stated that he has a severe allergy to peanuts and his girlfriend’s son was aware of such.

Camdenton officers seized some of the soap which contained peanuts from the residence and took photographs. They also seized Andes’ phone as he had used it to send text messages and voicemails regarding the peanuts to his mother.

Andes had left a voice message stating, “I hope there isn’t anything weird anywhere, or especially everywhere, since I don’t have allergies.” Andes had been arrested on April 26, 2021 and charged with burglary in the first degree and property damage in the 1st degree for a separate incident in which he kicked in the back door of a neighbor’s residence and entered. As Andes was in the Camden County Detention Center, investigators responded there on April 28, 2021 to interview him regarding the incident. Andes admitted to putting peanuts in the soap, coffee, and underwear drawer, knowing that the reporting party would come into contact with the peanuts. Andes said he had done this for the purpose of hurting the reporting party because Andes thought the reporting party was poisoning Andes. Andes stated that he solves problems by hurting people. Prosecutors requested a no bond warrant on Andes.

Under Missouri law and the Constitution of the United States, Andes is presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law."