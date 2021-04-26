Missing fisherman found drowned in Benton County at 81.5-mile mark

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A missing fisherman was located Friday in Benton County at the 81.5-mile mark of the Osage arm.

Gary W. Spradlin, 67, was last seen fishing on a dock at 8:00 p.m. on April 11. Spradlin was reported missing on April 12 and evidence at the scene indicated he was most likely in the water. Searches were performed throughout the week and the was finally located April 23 at the 81.5-mile mark. He was found with no safety device worn.

Spradlin’s body was transported to Reser Funeral Home in Warsaw.