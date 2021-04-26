Mid-County respond to large fire in Montreal, engulfing modular home

Mid-County Fire Protection District responded to a large fire in the woods Sunday night in Montreal, which engulfed a double-wide modular home and resulted in no injuries.

According to a press release by Mid-County Fire, the crew was dispatched at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday to a large fire reported in the woods off Traw Hollow Road in Montreal. Firefighters found a double-wide modular home fully engulfed in flames, with the roof already collapsed and a small neighboring structure starting on fire. The crew battled the flames and were able to stop the advancement of the neighboring structure and contain the fire in total.

The crew was informed that there were no occupants in the residence at the time of the fire. After an hour, the fire was marked under control. According to the release, the fire occurred in an area with no fire hydrants, so tankers were utilized to shuttle water from storage tanks at MCFPD fire station #4 in Montreal to the fire scene.

The fire is being investigated by the MCFPD Fire Marshal’s Office and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The residence and contents are considered to be a complete loss. There were no injuries reported with this fire incident. All firefighters cleared the fire scene at 11:00 PM.

According to the release, MCFPD responded to the scene with 1 Squad, 2 Engines, and 5 Tankers. MCFPD was assisted at the scene with 2 units from Tri-County Fire Protection District, the Camden County Sherriff’s Office, and Laclede Electric. Additionally, the Osage Beach Fire Protection District responded to MCFPD Station 1 in Camdenton to cover any additional emergency calls.