Boater flees scene after fishing boats collide near 1.8 mile mark

Two fishing boats collided on the lake Sunday and left an occupant with minor injuries.

The report lists the first boat involved as a Stratus Fishing Boat with an unknown captain who fled the scene. This Stratus overtook Mark E. Puzach, 67, on his 2007 Skeeter Fishing Boat in the rear, causing moderate damage. The collision occurred near the 1.8 mile mark of the Glazie arm in Camden County. The Stratus fled the scene after the rear-end collision and the investigation is still ongoing.

The crash left occupant Walter L. Bowe, 61 of Rolla, with minor injuries. Puzach and Bowe were not wearing any safety devices at the time of the collision.