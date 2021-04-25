Woman life-flighted with serious injuries after UTV accident in Camden County

Lake Sun Staff

A woman was seriously injured Saturday evening after a UTV accident in Camden County.

Elizabeth A. Trussell, 56 of Raymore, was driving a 2015 Polaris Ranger UTV on Woodland Drive Saturday evening when the UTV travelled off the right side of the roadway. Trussell overcorrected and the UTV overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle.

She was seriously injured in the accident and was life-flighted by MU Air to University Hospital in Columbia. She was not wearing any safety device at the time of the accident. The UTV suffered moderate damage.