Vehicle totaled after rear-end collision in Miller County

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A rear-end collision in Miller County resulted in a totaled vehicle and minor injuries Sunday morning.

Kristof Stefko, 37 of Brumley, was driving his 2013 Ford Escape with Rozalisa Stefko, 67 of Brumley, in the passenger seat. Traveling westbound on MO 42, Stefko struck the rear end of Jordan L. Moore, 31 of Iberia, in her 2004 Ford F250.

Stefko’s Escape was totaled in the accident and Rozalisa suffered minor injuries. The F250 only suffered minor damage and Moore was reported as uninjured. All parties involved were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.