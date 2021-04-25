Magic Dragon Street Meet returns April 29 - May 2

Dan Field

The popular 33rd annual Lake of the Ozarks Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals car show will be held Thursday, April 29, through Sunday, May 2, on The Strip in Lake Ozark.

The car show returns to its normal slot on the calendar after being delayed several months last year due to the fear of COVID-19.

The Street Meet Nationals is a unique show for all makes, models and years of cars, trucks and motorcycles. The Strip will be closed to normal traffic during show hours (about 6 a.m.-6 p.m.) on Saturday, May 1, so only show vehicles are allowed within the boundaries. This allows spectators to browse through the hundreds of vehicles that will be staged from Henderson Road to Bagnell Dam.

Residents who live within the car show perimeters will be required to have a “Resident Pass” to drive through car show to reach their residences on Saturday during show hours. Residents should have received their passes by mail. The passes are being distributed by the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 1 Wilmore Lane in Lake Ozark. Vehicles without a pass will not be permitted to drive through closed roadway on Saturday.

With The Strip closed, vehicles wishing to cross Bagnell Dam will use Valley Road.

Spectator parking will be in the large parking lot at the bottom of The Strip, below the dam, at Lake Ozark Christian Church and Christ the King Lutheran Church. Handicap parking will be available in the Heritage School parking lot.

Shuttles will run all day from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. with multi-passenger golf carts and shuttle buses. Shuttle stops will be located at the top and bottom of The Strip and about mid-way on The Strip.

Special features

•Bigfoot is coming back, and it’s not the elusive creature that allegedly roams the backcountry. Back by popular demand, the Bigfoot monster truck will be on display toward the top of The Strip.

•Several lake-area schools will be participating in a pedal pull building contest, also toward the top of The Strip. Students will build functional pedal pull vehicles from kits to be displayed and judged. There won’t be actual pedal pulling.



•Some folks say that the Lake of the Ozarks, which is over 90 miles long, looks like a big dragon from the air as it winds through the central Missouri hills. Several years ago, it became known as “The Land of the Magic Dragon”. At the first car show in 1987, the name “Magic Dragon” was used and it has stayed with to this very day.

•For public health, signs are posted on the Bagnall Dam Strip urging everyone to practice social distancing and multiple hand sanitizer stations have been provided by the City of Lake Ozark.

•The Lake Ozark Daybreak Rotary Club is giving away a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro with proceeds donated to local organizations. For more information check the club’s Facebook page.

For up-to-date information, click on www.magicdragoncarshow.com.

Tentative Schedule

Thursday, April 29

Noon-5 p.m.

Street Meet participant registration, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 755 Bagnell Dam Blvd.

Friday, April 30

6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Street Meet participant registration, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 755 Bagnell Dam Blvd.

Noon-5 p.m.

Magic Dragon Street Meet show hours

5-10 p.m.

Tunes from Cool 102.7.

Saturday, May 1

6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Bagnell Dam Blvd. closed to traffic from Henderson Road to Bagnell Dam. Registered vehicles only on The Strip.

6 a.m.-Noon

Street Meet participation registration at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 755 Bagnell Dam Blvd.

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Street Meet Nationals show hours

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Spectator parking shuttle service hours

5 p.m.

Daybreak Rotary Muscle Car giveaway

50/50 raffle winner announced at Main Stage

5:30 p.m.

Pedal Car Challenge Awards and Auction

Sunday, May 2

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Street Meet Nationals show hours

8 – 9 a.m.

Judged vehicle parking only

9-11 a.m.

Vehicles to be judged must be in designated area no later than 9 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

Non-judged parking opens

1 p.m.

Awards at Main Stage