Kristi Lawson named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week

This week Camdenton R-III School District and The Smith Law Firm would like to honor Kristi Lawson, Oak Ridge Intermediate STEM teacher. Ms. Lawson teaches STEM for both fifth and sixth-grade students in our Encore rotation. She spends time developing highly engaging lessons to help our students solidify their skills as problem solvers using learning standards from science, technology, engineering, and math. Student projects include collaborative, problem solving, and creativity, along with student explanation and justification of the “how and why.” Ms. Lawson goes above and beyond to create positive relationships with all students and staff. The district is very proud of her efforts. And that is why Kristi Lawson is the Camdenton R-III School District/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.