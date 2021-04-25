Eldon man injured after striking a deer in Cooper County

Lake Sun Staff

An Eldon man suffered minor injuries after striking a deer in Cooper County.

Gary D. Smith, 62, was driving his 2007 HD Ultra Classic southbound on MO 5 in Cooper County Sunday morning. While driving down the road, Smith crashed into a deer. Smith suffered minor injuries and his vehicle also sustained minor damage. Smith refused any medical treatment at the scene.

Smith was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.