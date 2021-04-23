12 shots fired from vehicle on Bagnell Dam Strip, no injuries

Press Release

Lake Ozark Police

Lake Ozark Police have released a statement regarding the reported shots fired on the Bagnell Dam Strip Friday evening. It reads as follows:

"At approximately 4:15pm on Friday April 23 the Lake Ozark Police Dept. was dispatched to the area of 1140 Bagnell Dam Blvd. (Strip) for shots being fired from a moving vehicle. Calls were also received about the same time as a man in the middle of the street causing problems and threatening passing vehicles.

Upon the officer's arrival, it was determined both incidents were one and the same. A male subject, approx. 30 years old was located and detained as well as a female. The male subject was combative and physically assaulted officers in the process of taking him into custody.

Initial investigation shows that the male was a passenger and fired 12 rounds from a handgun into the hillside area along the road. No persons or property were struck by bullets. A handgun was located inside the vehicle.

The male subject was transported to Lake Regional Hospital for evaluation and then to the Miller Co. Jail where he will be held pending official charges by the Miller Co. Prosecutor's Office.

This investigation is ongoing and further details will be released at a later time. "