Shots fired in Eldon believed to be murder-suicide attempt

Press Release

Eldon Police have released the following update surrounding the shots-fired call in the area on Wednesday:

On April 22nd, 2021, the Eldon Police Department was dispatched to Mallard-Rekus Funeral home in Eldon, Missouri for a report of shots fired inside the business.

Upon arrival, officers encountered one male holding a handgun and two males restraining the armed male. The armed male refused to cooperate with the officers and refused to release the weapon. Following a struggle, the officers were able to subdue the male with the handgun and take him into custody.

The male had fired one round from a.45 caliber handgun, narrowly missing persons present at the scene who had been attending a funeral service. No one was hit by the round.

The male subject with the handgun is identified as Bradley E. Duncan of Chesterfield Missouri. Duncan has been charged with: Count 1. Domestic Assault 1st Degree Class B Felony Count 2: Armed Criminal Action Count 3: Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Duncan received a no bond allowed warrant and is being housed at the Miller County Adult Detention Center.

At this point in the investigation, our understanding is that this criminal act was a Murder-suicide attempt. We believe the sole target of the attempt was Duncan's ex-wife and that he planned to commit the crime at the funeral home.