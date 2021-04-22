Newcomers Longtimers Club hold first luncheon of the year at the Ozarks Yacht Club

Submitted Content

Newcomers/Longtimers

After more than a year of limited activity, The Newcomers Longtimers Club had their first luncheon of the year at the Ozarks Yacht Club on April 15.

In addition to a delicious lunch, attendees heard 2 guest speakers, one from Live 2 Give Hope and the other from The Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association (CMFCAA). Live 2 Give Hope focuses on serving the foster care community and provides their services in 18 Central and Southern Missouri Counties. Laura Gartin spoke to the members and explained what their organization is all about. The N/L Club members have been busy collecting backpack and bags to donate to Live 2 Give Hope and were anxious to hear all about their different programs. It was announced at the luncheon that Keller Williams has also donated 72 backpacks and 72 blankets in addition to what the ladies of N/L have donated and has agreed to be a drop off spot for more backpacks to be donated until May 5. So anyone in the community wishing to donate a new backpack or blanket can place their donation in the barrel at the KW located at HH and Bagnell Dam Blvd or at the Camdenton location on Hwy 54.

The next speaker, DeAnna Alonso, spoke to the members about the services and programs provided by the CMFCAA. She had a very personal story on how the association got started and what it does for the foster community. Monies collected at Dining Out and the Luncheon this month were donated to CMFCAA.

After the speakers, members were treated to a fashion show put on by Chicos and Under the Sun. All in all, it was a great day, with members reconnecting after a long break from club social activities.

If you are interested in joining Newcomers Longtimers, call or email the membership chairperson, Paula Constantini, 727-492-5328 or paulac1610@gmail.com. For more information about the club, check out the website, http://www.newcomerslongtimers.com.