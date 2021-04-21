Police report shots fired in Eldon business, no injuries

According to the Eldon Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shots-fired call at a local business Wednesday afternoon in Eldon. The Police Department did not yet disclose which business this incident occurred at. The suspect fired one shot in a crowded room containing family. No one was hit or injured by the shot that was fired.

The suspect was taken into custody after he resisted arrest. The suspect is in custody awaiting charges.

This is breaking news. More information will come soon.