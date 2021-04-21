Lake area Community Orchestra Announces 2021 Summer Schedule

Submitted Content

With the Covid-19 numbers lessening and the vaccine availability increasing, the Lake Area Community Orchestra is happy to announce a Summer Schedule for 2021.

These concerts take place in various communities and places around the Lake Area.

Lake Area Community Orchestra Summer 2021 Schedule

June 1 – St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Hatler St., Russellville

June 8 – Ha Ha Tonka Castle, Route D, Camdenton June 15 – Eldon Air Park, Eldon (First Baptist Church Rain Location)

June 22 – West Lake Christian Church, Route O, Laurie

July 13 – Hope Lutheran Chapel Sokoll Bldg., Senior Center, 5709 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach

July 20 – First Christian Church, East Capitol Ave., Jefferson City

July 27 – Versailles Royal Theatre, Versailles

August 3 – Lake Ozark Christian Church, Bagnell Dam Blvd.

All concerts begin at 7:00 pm. There is no admission charge. Free will donations are welcome. Bring a chair to Ha Ha Tonka and Eldon Air Park. Our new director for this year is Andy Drennan. He has selected some exciting musical selections, including The Chimes of Liberty and Amparito Roca Marches; Double Concerto; America, The Beautiful; and A Festival Prelude. And we usually add Sousa's Stars and Stripes Forever.

For further information, please contact Andy Drennan, director, 573-439-1305, or Leonard Vader, president, 573-644-4801.