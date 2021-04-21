43rd Annual Palm Sunday Art Show winners announced

Submitted Content

Arts at the Lake

The 43rd Annual Palm Sunday Art Show held its awards ceremony and reception on March 28 at the Stone Crest Mall.

Winners in both professional and amateur categories were awarded ribbons and prize money. Best of Show honors went to Michael “Mac” McWhirter of Osage Beach. In the professional painting category, winners were as follows: 1st Place, Jennifer Dettmer of Osage Beach; 2nd Place, Randall Lohman of Lake Ozark; 3rd Place, Dan Ralston of Rocky Mount; Honorable Mention: Bill Wood of Camdenton, Hollis Taylor of Brumley, and Neil Hemsoth of Cole Camp. In the amateur painting category, winners included: 1st Place, Travis Stogsdill of Brumley; 2nd Place, Emilie Davenport of Iberia; 3rd Place, Robert Bair of Lake Ozark; and Honorable Mention, Don Avey of Four Seasons, Christine Headrick of Eldon, and Kelly Davenport of Iberia. Prizes for Professional 3-D art included: 1st Place, Bob Augello of Sunrise Beach; 2nd Place, Patricia Farson of Camdenton; 3rd Place, John Ray of Camdenton. Honorable Mention: Rhiannon Ball of Osage Beach. In the 3-D amateur category, Ashlyn White of Osage Beach won 1st Place.

A fuller list of entrants and many more photos can be found at www.artsatthelake.com or by the link on the Lake Arts Council Facebook page.

The Program was sponsored in part by Bill’s Art Center and Gallery, Lake Fine Art Academy and Galleria, and the Missouri Arts Council.

Judging was performed by Mary Andeline, whose own works have been exhibited locally, regionally, and internationally.