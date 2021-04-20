Jeff Maier recognized for outstanding service to Big Brothers Big Sister of Lake Of the Ozarks

Press Release

Big Brothers Big Sister of Lake Of the Ozarks

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lake of the Ozarks would like to thank Jeff Maier for his outstanding service to our Board of Directors. Jeff played an instrumental role in guiding our mission with his insights and unique expertise. Over the past several years his stewardship of BBBS has been characterized by his fresh ideas, strategic thinking, and most valuable forward thinking efforts to increase the visibility of our program in our region.

A retired Vice President of marketing and sales, Jeff had the time and wanted to get more involved in his community and chose BBBS so he could help make a greater positive impact in a child’s life. Jeff certainly accomplished this with his Little Brother Cayden while they were matched.

Mentors are the thread of our organization. Without the caring motivation of volunteer mentors, fulfilling the mission of improving the lives of youth facing adversity our program would not be possible.

Our one-to-one mentoring relationships support the critical social and emotional development needed to help build resilience and promote the mental health and well-being of the children we serve. Now more than ever, Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Lake Of The Ozarks is stepping up to find innovative ways in serving our community.

For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lake of the Ozarks visit www.lakebbbs.org or call (573) 348-5507. The organization may be contacted via e-mail at alison.martin@lakebbbs.org.