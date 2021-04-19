Lake Regional offers businesses COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Press Release

Lake Regional Health

Local businesses that want to provide their employees with a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule a vaccination clinic with Lake Regional Occupational Medicine.

“We want to help keep our workforce healthy by preventing employees from getting sick with COVID-19,” said Rachel Bailey, Lake Regional Occupational Medicine clinic manager. “Our goal is to make it convenient for area businesses to get their adult employees vaccinated.”

Businesses with 30 or more employees to be vaccinated can schedule a vaccination clinic at their business. For businesses with fewer than 30 employees, Lake Regional Occupational Medicine can schedule vaccination clinics at a nearby Lake Regional clinic.

To schedule a vaccination clinic or for more information, including on the administration fee, employers should contact Rachel Bailey at 573-348-8045.

Lake Regional Occupational Medicine provides comprehensive medical services to businesses to promote the health of workers through preventive medicine and clinical care. Services include physicals and industry-specific fitness exams; drug screenings, including breath, urine, saliva and hair follicle testing; and care for workers’ compensation injuries, among other services. Learn more at lakeregional.com/OccMed.