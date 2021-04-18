Lake Regional Announces Respiratory Therapy Manager

Submitted Content

Lake Regional Health

Lake Regional Health System is pleased to announce the promotion of Lyndsy Wolfe, BHS, RRT-NPS, to Respiratory Therapy manager. She will oversee the daily operations of the department, which includes the Pulmonary Function Lab and EKG Department. Wolfe has 15 years of health care experience. She joined Lake Regional in 2017 as a respiratory therapist and previously helped manage the educational needs of the department. Wolfe lives in Climax Springs. Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.