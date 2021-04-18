Lake Ozark man seriously injured in Horseshoe Bend crash

Lake Sun Staff

A Lake Ozark man was injured in a crash late Saturday night in Camden County.

Noah C. Lamar, 23 of Eudora, KS, was driving his 2009 BMW 335I on Horseshoe Bend Parkway when he failed to yield to Gary B. Amos, 27 of Lake Ozark, driving his 2005 Hyundai Tiburon. The front of the BMW struck the front right of the Hyundai.

Amos was seriously injured in the crash and transported by Air Evac to University Hospital. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage. Lamar was not listed as injured.

Both drivers were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.