Juvenile passenger injured after crash into parked car

A juvenile from Eldon was injured in a crash during the early hours of Sunday in Miller County.

Tracy J. Wallace, 37 of Russellville, was driving her 2009 Chevy Silverado when she struck a parked vehicle, travelled off the left side of the road and continued to impact a single-wide trailer.

A juvenile passenger from Eldon was minority injured. Neither occupant was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash. The vehicle was totaled.