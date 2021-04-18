Amy Larrington named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week.

Submitted Content

Camdenton R-III

This week Camdenton R-III School District and The Smith Law Firm would like to honor Amy Larrington. Mrs. Larrington teaches eighth-grade science at the Camdenton Middle School. She has been a part of Laker Nation since 2001. Mrs. Larrington is eager to volunteer when a task needs to be completed. For her Career Ladder stipend, she co-leads Camdenton Middle School’s Science Research team. She also works after school in our PASS program where she tutors students ensuring their academic success. She takes a “kids first” approach to everything that she does at Camdenton Middle School. Mrs. Larrington is an integral part of the school. The district is very proud of her efforts. And that is why Amy Larrington is the Camdenton R-III School District/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.