Slate of April events to kick off busy season in Lake Ozark

It’s apparent in Lake Ozark that the season of events is well underway.

With two major events already in the books – St. Patrick’s Parade and Bridge & Dam Marathon – three more are on the docket in the next month.

The board of aldermen approved Special Event Permits for Hot Summer Nights, Bike Night and the Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals during its regular board meeting Tuesday, April 13.

The first of several Hot Summer Nights events begins this Saturday, April 17, with the first-ever Spring Fling Exotic Car Cruise-In from 11 a.m.4 p.m. on The Strip. All classic cars, trucks and bikes are welcome.

Hot Summer Nights has historically been held on the second Saturday of each month from May through September. However, daytime events have been scheduled for April 17 and Oct. 16 in addition to the evening events May 14, June 11, July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10.

Please observe social distancing protocols. There are also hand sanitizer stations located along the street.

The annual Hot Summer Nights Cruise events are sponsored by the Bagnell Dam Strip Association, Inc. (BDSA) which is a not-for-profit 501c3 organization under the guidance of the Hot Summer Nights Committee

•A permit was approved for Benne Media’s Lake of the Ozarks Bike Night which will be held the third Thursday of each month April through September on The Strip. Motorcycle enthusiasts will set up from about Tucker’s Shuckers to Lucky’s. The public is welcome to check out the motorcycles. For more information, click on http://lakeoftheozarksbikenight.com.

•A permit was also approved for the 33rd annual Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals Car Show from April 30-May 2, again on The Strip. Several hundred vehicles from antique, to vintage, to classic to contemporary will line up for visitors and residents to admire. For more information, click on http://www.magicdragoncarshow.com.

Other business

•Dennis Newberry was sworn in as new mayor, and Dale Hicks in Ward 2 and Matt Wright in Ward 3 as new aldermen. Judy Neels was re-elected as alderman of Ward 1.

•Ward 1 Alderman Pat Thompson was elected mayor pro-tem.