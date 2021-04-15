Bauman murder-for-hire trial set for March 2022

Lake Sun Staff
newsroom@lakesunonline.com
Local real estate agent, 43 year old, Leigh Ann Bauman of Lake Ozark, Missouri  has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The case of a lake area realtor charged in a murder-for-hire scheme has been set for trial in March of 2022. 

Leigh Ann Bauman was arrested on March 4 after being questioned by the Missouri Highway Patrol in an alleged plot to hire someone for $1,500 to murder her ex-husband's mother. Bauman allegedly told an informant involved in the scheme, the ex-mother-in-law was causing problems in her relationship with her children. 

Bauman is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Dec. 22 in Camden County Circuit Court. Circuit Court Judge Aaron Koeppen will hear the case. Bauman is represented by lake area attorney Fawzy Smith with co-counsel S. Dean Price, Jr.. from Springfield, according to online court records. 

Bond is set at $400,000.00.