Tyler Knight named Assistant Principal of Camdenton Middle School

Camdenton R-III

The Camdenton R-III School District is pleased to formally announce the appointment of Tyler Knight as Assistant Principal of Camdenton Middle School. Mr. Knight is currently Assistant Principal at Dogwood Elementary School.

Tyler came to Camdenton in 2011 as a physical education teacher. He also served the district as a middle school football and basketball coach as well as an assistant varsity baseball coach. Tyler began his position at Dogwood in 2017. Prior to coming to Camdenton, Tyler taught and coached in the Gainesville R-5 School District for two years. Mr. Knight received his Bachelor’s degree from the College of the Ozarks. He received his Master’s degree in School Administration from Lindenwood University. He received his Specialist’s degree in School Administration from William Woods.

Mr. Knight is currently pursuing a Doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from William Woods University. Tyler was selected by an interview team comprised of educators from Camdenton Middle School as well as administrators.