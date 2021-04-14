Lake Regional Welcomes OB-GYN Amy Thompson

Submitted Content

Lake Regional Health

Lake Regional Obstetrics and Gynecology is pleased to welcome Amy Thompson, M.D., who will care for patients at Lake Regional until this fall. Dr. Thompson, a board-certified OB-GYN, will ensure patients continue to have good access to care as Lake Regional recruits additional physicians.

“We are so grateful to have Dr. Thompson to care for our patients the next several months as we seek a full-time replacement for Dr. Holt,” said Mary Lou Gamm, RNC-OB, director of Women’s and Children’s Services. “Her extensive experience and training, as well as her compassionate spirit, will make her a wonderful addition to our team.”

Dr. Thompson cares for women in all stages of life. She prioritizes making time for each patient and understands the importance of active listening in building strong provider-patient relationships.

“I see patients in both the best and worst times, so I want to make sure I provide personalized care for each patient’s unique experience,” Dr. Thompson said. “I encourage my patients to be highly involved in their care and to be active participants in the decision-making process.”

Dr. Thompson provides routine and advanced gynecological services, and has a special interest in treating pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence. She also provides expert pregnancy support and personalized birth experiences at Lake Regional Family Birth Center.

Dr. Thompson earned her medical degree from University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine, where she also completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology. She has held multiple teaching and leadership positions throughout her medical career. To make an appointment with Lake Regional Obstetrics and Gynecology, call 573-302-2764, or visit lakeregional.com/womenshealth for more information.