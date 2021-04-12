Juvenile driver injured after crashing into creek in Miller County

Lake Sun Staff

A juvenile driver from Eldon was injured in a crash Sunday evening after losing control of the vehicle.

The 16-year-old juvenile was driving a 1999 Ford Taurus on Hittridge Road, east of Route Y, when she struck a pothole, lost control of the vehicle and travelled off the right side of the road. She proceeded to strike a fence and travel into a nearby creek where the vehicle would come to rest.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage in the accident. The juvenile driver was only minorly injured. She was transported to Lake Regional. She was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.