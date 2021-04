The Camdenton R-III school board has voted in favor of ending all COVID protocols. This includes wearing masks, contract tracing and more. This is effective immediately.

The vote was held Monday night and ended with a 4-3 vote. Those in favor: Gail Griswold, Callie Henze, Brian Butts and Troy Risner. Against, Courtney Hullet, Nancy Masterson and Eric Walter.

This is breaking news. More information coming soon.