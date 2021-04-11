Newcomers/Longtimers Club returning after long break due to COVID

Submitted Content

The Newcomers/Longtimers Club is beginning to start scheduling events for their membership again after a long break due to Covid. While Book Clubs have been meeting over the last year, many other larger group events were canceled. Starting this month, Card games, Dining Out, Happy Hour and the April Luncheon/Fashion Show are all being held. More events will be happening in the coming months.

And as for a special event, mark your calendars for May 23. A Road Rally that will take folks on a scenic and fun-filled journey through the lake area is being planned with stops at many of the lake’s famous spots, like Ha Ha Tonka State Park, Shawnee Bluff Winery, The Littlest Chocolatier, and many others. The event will begin at 1:00 and end at Lakehouse 13 at 5:30. It will be a fundraising event, so please consider joining us.

For more information on this event or any of our events, check the Newcomers/Longtimers Facebook page or our website, http://www.newcomerslongtimers.com. And if you’re not a member, please consider joining us. To become a member, you can download an application from our website. Or email the membership Chairperson, Paula Constantini at paulac1610@gmail.com or call Paula at 727-492-5328.