Jamie Driscoll named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week

This week Camdenton R-III School District and The Smith Law Firm would like to honor Jamie Driscoll, a fourth-grade teacher at Hawthorn Elementary. Mrs. Driscoll is new to the district, but not new to teaching. It is her experience, kind heart, and compassion for students that enables her to support significant student social-emotional needs in a variety of ways. Mrs. Driscoll connects with her students at a heart level, which then allows her to set high academic expectations and for her students to reach those lofty goals. All of these things are in addition to the tremendous work she does in the classroom on a daily basis as evidenced by her students’ academic and social-emotional growth. The district is very proud of her efforts. And that is why Jamie Driscoll is the Camdenton R-III School District/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.