Give blood with the Red Cross during National Volunteer Month

Submitted Content

Red Cross

With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are essential for hospital patients in need of transfusions. During National Volunteer Month this April, the American Red Cross is celebrating the blood, platelet and plasma donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission and urging healthy individuals to join them in giving.

Nearly 2.6 million Red Cross volunteer donors step up every year to ensure blood is on the shelves when patients need it. The generosity of these heroes has been especially impactful over the past year as they helped the Red Cross continue to meet patient needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a special thank-you, those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 16-30

Camden

Camdenton 4/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 547 West 54 Highway

Lake Ozark 4/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Four Seasons POA, 36 Vintage Landing

Laclede

Lebanon 4/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist Church, 399 Hoover Avenue 4/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Lebanon, 650 Mills Drive