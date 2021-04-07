Elected candidates share gratitude, thoughts on election victories

The April election results have been fully reported and a number of big changes are coming to leadership roles around the lake. Among the more significant races, Camdenton mayor John McNabb was reelected, write-in candidate Dennis Newberry took a major win for Lake Ozark Mayor, and both Butts and Griswold took wins for the pair of Camdenton R-III school board seats.

The following morning, the Lake Sun reached out to the winning candidates for reactions to their victories.

McNabb says he appreciates the confidence voters have in him, as he enters his ninth year as Camdenton mayor. With a number of major city projects in the works, including the city community building and new VA clinic, McNabb feels that his work in building new business around the area has gained trust from residents.

He says he takes the role very seriously and is excited to see what will happen over the course of his fifth term.

“I’ve been thankful for the confidence in our voters from the beginning and I’m happy to continue on as mayor,” McNabb said.

On the other side of the lake, newly elected mayor Dennis Newberry stunned his opponents with a major victory as a write-in candidate. Newberry says he was happy and excited to see the outpouring of support from Lake Ozark residents. He feels his work going door-to-door to speak with residents face-to-face helped his chances a great bit. More than anything, Newberry wanted to stress that this was a win for the residents, not just for himself.

“I’m tickled to death to be able to represent this city in a respectable manner,” Newberry said.

Back in Camdenton, the Camdenton R-III school board received two new members, as both Griswold and Butts won their races by large margins. Butts provided the following written comment to share with voters:

“I would like to thank the community for coming out and voting. The massive turnout is a clear indication of just how important this election was. The people's voices have been heard. I am anxious to begin working with the community, staff and students to address the concerns that brought out so many voters. This was a very divided election. Now the dust has settled, it's time to put all that in the past and come together and focus on what is important.”

Griswold also shared her thoughts on the election, with a message to the voters that reads as follows:

"I am honored and humbled to have received the vote of confidence from this community that I love and call my home. I wish the best to the candidates who chose to run in this race as I know that we all share the same vision for our school to be the best it can be. I hope that we can all work together in the future to see our school district thrive as a place of great pride and a continued anchor to our community.

My priorities and those things I feel most strongly about would start an audit as soon as possible. We owe that to our tax payers. We must be good stewards and fully transparent with the findings. We must cut back and reallocate funds back to our students who deserve a world-class education that I am confident that we can offer them at Camdenton. We must make them our priority again. Our class sizes are a starting point. We must cut sizes in order to give our teachers the best opportunity to reach each student. We also have to do better by our support staff. We have to see their plight as many are working below the poverty line. I am committed to finding ways to reward the hard work those people do in our district and value their devotion and service to this school district. They deserve it.

I am always available and welcome feedback. I want to hear from patrons of this district and I love hearing directly from the staff, teachers, and even students. I will do my very best to hear from each person and give you a seat at the table. Again, I am honored to serve as an ambassador to this wonderful community. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."