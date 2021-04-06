Osage Beach Citizen Advisory Committee to discuss vote on Use Tax, annexation strategy

Dan Field

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

Two issues that could have a long-term impact on the City of Osage Beach are on the agenda for the Citizen Advisory Committee that will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at the City Hall, 1000 City Parkway.

They are the possibility of asking voters to approve a Use Tax, and a discussion on annexation.

The Use Tax, passed by Lake Ozark voters last June, would be another source of revenue as a sales tax on items purchased online. It’s also sometimes referred to as an internet tax since it only applies to online purchases.

The discussion will include an explanation as to what is a Use Tax, how much potential revenue it might generate and how the Missouri Legislature is involved.

The second topic, annexation, will include a discussion on voluntary vs. involuntary annexation and if there should there be a strategic approach.

Other items

•The committee will discuss the chairmanship of the group.

•Under Future Meetings:

--Possible revenue growth avenues that could include taxation for parks, police, the Use Tax, property tax, etc.

•Ways to support existing businesses

•Events – developing an economic development position.

The meetings are open to the public and available via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/98459223296.