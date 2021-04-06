Dogwood Festival sets parade entry deadline on April 12th

Press Release

Camdenton Chamber

On Saturday, April 17th, the 70th Annual Dogwood Festival Parade will take place beginning at 10:00 AM and travel a new parade route from the Camdenton City Park to the Ozarks Amphitheater.

If you are interested in being a part of this fun annual event, the deadline for parade entries is Monday, April 12th.

Float participants including businesses, organizations and political entries should decorate their entry using the theme of the parade “Dogwood Through the Decades”. All equestrian entries are being handled by the Camden County Saddle Club.

This year, parade participants must be pre-registered and can download the Parade Entry form at www.CamdentonChamber.com and follow the link to the Dogwood Festival or call the Camdenton Chamber at 573-346-2227.

The 70th Annual Dogwood Festival will take place April 15th through the 17th at a new location, the Ozarks Amphitheater. For full schedule of events visit www.CamdentonChamber.com