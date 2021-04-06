Butts, Griswold voted into Camdenton school board, Newberry in as Lake Ozark mayor among election results
The April election results have been fully reported and a number of big changes are coming to leadership roles around the lake. Among the more significant races, write-in candidate Dennis Newberry took a major win for Lake Ozark Mayor, while both Butts and Griswold took wins for the pair of Camdenton R-III school board seats.
Below are the results of a number of major races in the area. More results will be posted throughout the night.
(Only contested races will be published)
Camden County:
Camdenton R-III School Board:
Butts: 1,701
Griswold: 1,652
Brown: 1,280
Davis: 1,220
Peck: 232
Camdenton Mayor:
McNabb: 176
Ousley: 100
Eden: 59
Matt Gray: 56
Keith: 23
Sunrise Beach Fire:
Preator: 311
Butler: 254
Smiley: 246
Hovey: 216
Dye: 90
Meyer: 30
Lake Ozark Mayor:
Newberry: 12
Murawski: 4
Franzeskos: 2
Stoutland R-II School Board:
Henson: 89
Britzman: 56
Gray: 52
Lake Ozark Alderman Ward 3:
Wright: 11
Jaycox: 1
Miller County:
Lake Ozark Mayor:
Newberry: 229
Franzeskos:103
Murawski: 97
Sheriff’s tax:
Yes: 1,466
No: 686
Lake Ozark Mayor Term Limits (4 years):
Yes: 175
No: 270
Lake Ozark Aldermen Term Limits (4 years):
Yes: 167
No: 278
Iberia Mayor:
Dake: 81
Schlupp: 27
Taylor: 24
Miller R-III School Board:
Rogers: 110
Rains: 84
Ash: 81
Moreau Fire:
Wray: 177
Moore: 90
Cole R-V School Board:
Carrender: 46
Bradley: 41
Strobel: 37
Iberia R-V School Board:
Nelson: 460
Russell: 271
Trusty: 207
Rocky Mount Fire:
Bess: 43
Witzman: 39
Isaac: 28
Cramer: 8
St. Elizabeth R-IV School Board:
Kesel: 118
Oneil: 114
Plassmeyer: 84
Eldon Alderman Ward 3, 1yr:
Boots: 58
Gray: 35
Eldon Ward 3, 2yr:
Scrivner: 59
Hull: 29
Miller Amb. Dist. 5 Board:
Farris: 169
Morrow: 97
Iberia Alderman Ward 1:
Davenport: 34
Langatau: 14
Lake Ozark Alderman, Ward II:
Hicks: 93
Giampa: 77
Lake Ozark Alderman Ward III:
Wright: 45
Jaycox: 33
Iberia Alderman Ward II:
Pollard: 52
Taylor: 18
Iberia Prop Public Safety:
Yes: 88
No: 41
Morgan County
Versailles Mayor:
Stafford: 38
Morrow: 238
Silvey: 91
Stover R-1 School Board:
Black: 170
Belt: 145
Menning: 116
Rocky Mount Fire:
Isaac: 75
Bess: 71
Witzman: 52
Cramer: 48
Moreau Fire:
Moore: 44
Wray: 30
Versailles NW Alderman:
Bias: 104
Leinbach: 85