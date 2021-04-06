Butts, Griswold voted into Camdenton school board, Newberry in as Lake Ozark mayor among election results

Mitch Prentice
Lake Sun Leader
The April election results have been fully reported and a number of big changes are coming to leadership roles around the lake. Among the more significant races, write-in candidate Dennis Newberry took a major win for Lake Ozark Mayor, while both Butts and Griswold took wins for the pair of Camdenton R-III school board seats. 

Below are the results of a number of major races in the area. More results will be posted throughout the night.

(Only contested races will be published)

Camden County:

Camdenton R-III School Board: 

Butts: 1,701

Griswold: 1,652

Brown: 1,280

Davis: 1,220

Peck: 232

Camdenton Mayor:

McNabb: 176

Ousley: 100

Eden: 59

Matt Gray: 56

Keith: 23

Sunrise Beach Fire:

Preator: 311

Butler: 254

Smiley: 246

Hovey: 216

Dye: 90

Meyer: 30

Lake Ozark Mayor:

Newberry: 12

Murawski: 4

Franzeskos: 2

Stoutland R-II School Board:

Henson: 89

Britzman: 56

Gray: 52

Lake Ozark Alderman Ward 3:

Wright: 11

Jaycox: 1

Miller County:

Lake Ozark Mayor:

Newberry: 229

Franzeskos:103

Murawski: 97

Sheriff’s tax:

Yes: 1,466

No: 686

Lake Ozark Mayor Term Limits (4 years):

Yes: 175

No: 270

Lake Ozark Aldermen Term Limits (4 years):

Yes: 167

No: 278

Iberia Mayor:

Dake: 81

Schlupp: 27

Taylor: 24

Miller R-III School Board:

Rogers: 110

Rains: 84

Ash: 81

Moreau Fire:

Wray: 177

Moore: 90

Cole R-V School Board:

Carrender: 46

Bradley: 41

Strobel: 37

Iberia R-V School Board:

Nelson: 460

Russell: 271

Trusty: 207

Rocky Mount Fire:

Bess: 43

Witzman: 39

Isaac: 28

Cramer: 8

St. Elizabeth R-IV School Board:

Kesel: 118

Oneil: 114

Plassmeyer: 84

Eldon Alderman Ward 3, 1yr:

Boots: 58

Gray: 35

Eldon Ward 3, 2yr:

Scrivner: 59

Hull: 29

Miller Amb. Dist. 5 Board:

Farris: 169

Morrow: 97

Iberia Alderman Ward 1:

Davenport: 34

Langatau: 14

Lake Ozark Alderman, Ward II:

Hicks: 93

Giampa: 77

Lake Ozark Alderman Ward III:

Wright: 45

Jaycox: 33

Iberia Alderman Ward II:

Pollard: 52

Taylor: 18

Iberia Prop Public Safety:

Yes: 88

No: 41

Morgan County

Versailles Mayor:

Stafford: 38

Morrow: 238

Silvey: 91 

Stover R-1 School Board:

Black: 170

Belt: 145

Menning: 116

Rocky Mount Fire:

Isaac: 75

Bess: 71

Witzman: 52

Cramer: 48

Moreau Fire:

Moore: 44

Wray: 30

Versailles NW Alderman:

Bias: 104

Leinbach: 85