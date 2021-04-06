$324 million for rental, utility aid available for residents impacted by pandemic

Press Release

Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri is encouraging families across the state to look into a new program to help pay outstanding rent and utility bills.

The State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program is for Missouri renters who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It covers up to 12 total months of rent and utility bills, including up to three months of future rent. The SAFHR program is administered through the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

"We've been working closely with the Missouri Housing Development Commission to make sure Ameren Missouri customers have easy access to these funds," said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri. "Help is on the way as the SAFHR program will provide critical relief for families who continue to feel the financial impact of the pandemic."

Eligible customers can apply at mohousingresources.com. If approved, payment typically takes place in two to four weeks, directly to your landlord and/or utility companies.

If you need help applying, call 1-888-471-1029.

To qualify for SAFHR, you must be renting a residential property in Missouri and meet the following criteria:

- You or someone in your household must also have experienced a financial hardship due to the pandemic, including increased expenses, reduced income, lost wages, etc. You must be at risk of housing instability or losing your housing as a result of the hardship.

- Your household income must be at or below 80% of the median income in your area, defined by your county and household size. You can look up this information at mohousingresources.com/safhr.

The program is funded by COVID-19 stimulus packages passed by the federal government. Applications for assistance are available now through Sept. 30, 2021.

Customers can learn more about available energy assistance programs at AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance.