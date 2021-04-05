Hot Summer Nights to have two added days this season

Organizers with Hot Summer Nights have added two events this year, extending the season into the spring and fall. The free car show held on the Bagnell Dam Strip on select Friday nights throughout the summer will now include two additional daytime events on a Saturday. A “Spring Fling Exotic Car Cruise In” will be held on April 17 and an “Autumn Day Cruise In” is scheduled for October 16, both from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

During the summer, Hot Summer Nights will be held on the second Friday of the month from 5-10 p.m. Each event has a theme. They will be: May 14, Bagnell Dam 90th Birthday Bash; June 11, American Hot Rods & Blown Coupes; July 9, Muscle Cars - All American Speed; August 13, Missouri Bicentennial 200th Birthday - Best Dam Birthday Bash; September 10, Salute to Frontline Workers and First Responders. Anyone is welcome to park their car, truck or motorcycle along the Bagnell Dam Strip. Spectators are welcome to walk the Strip to take a look at many makes and models of vehicles. The event is free to everyone.

For more information, go to Hot Summer Nights on Facebook.

Sponsors are needed to help put on the event. For questions, call Bob at 314-650-5767 or Mike at 573-280-4589.