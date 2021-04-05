Camden County warns voters of electioneering rules following reports of mailed candidate cards

Joyce Miller

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

Today's election is expected to draw a voter turnout of about 10 percent of the registered voters in the lake area. The day is expected to progress at a much slower rate than the record-breaking turnouts experienced in the November General Election when all 3 lake area counties broke previous records for absentee balloting and turnout.

Although 2020 marked election history with the delay in voting from April to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the records set in November 2021 is seeing a return to normal.

Polling places will continue to practice social distancing but, otherwise, will be business as usual. Polling locations will be open from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. There are a few precincts that will not be open since there were no issues or offices on the ballot for those locations. If in doubt about a precinct location, contact the county clerk's office.

Although clerks are expecting a normal election day, Camden County is asking voters to be aware of the rules about electioneering after hearing reports that a candidate may have mailed election cards to voters and requested they take those cards with them to their polling locations.

According to the clerks' office, cards specifying a particular candidate should not be taken into polling locations. That constitutes electioneering. Cards, t-shirts, hats, signs and other promotional materials endorsing a specific candidate are not allowed within 25 feet of any polling locations.