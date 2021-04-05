Aquapalooza denied permit at Shady Gators, event moved to Captain Ron's

Aquapalooza has been moved once again.

PREVIOUS: Original story on Aquapalooza's venue movement

According to a Benne Media release, after discussions concluded with the Water Patrol, a permit to hold the event at the 7-mile marker near Shady Gators has been denied. Via the release, Denny Benne of Benne Media said, “we’ve been producing the event since 2012 without incident at other locations and felt like this site made sense as we could draw on the manpower of both Shady Gators and Camden on the Lake. It takes everyone to ensure safety and make a great event including Water Patrol, fire departments, police and ambulances and we appreciate their efforts.”

The patrol cited the issue that the location is one of the busiest on the lake, bringing to light safety concerns.

However, a new location has already been announced. Aquapalooza will now be held at Captain Ron’s at the 34.5 mile marker on July 17th, 2021. The release stated that Captain Ron’s is the home for the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout and is well versed in handling the types of crowds that are typical with this event.

92.7 host Mike Clayton, who helps organize the event, says plans for audio equipment and bands are now in flux, but they are confident that they will be able to find local acts to headline and support the ticket. However, because of the company's work with the Shootout, they are familiar with Captain Ron's venue and feel strongly about making the most out of this popular location.

"We have a lot to consider, but we felt like we just had to have it. We don't want to let anyone down," Clayton said.

Clayton says the Water Patrol has already given their acceptance for this location and permits will not be an issue. Now, the only hurdle is getting everything planned and organized in time.

During the original move to the 7-mile marker, a plan was in place to host the concert on two stages. Clayton confirmed that they would be returning to the original design of a single-stage and plan to setup the Captain Ron's water access to allow for boat viewing.

Clayton says they were disappointed in the permit denial and felt they had a great response to the plan from Camden on the Lake and Shady Gators. However, he says the group is equally excited to host Aquapalooza at Captain Ron's and is looking forward to bring the lake-favorite event back to life in 2021.