Dr. Bill Kurtz named Camdenton R-III administrator of the week

Camdenton R-III

Periodically throughout this school year, Camdenton R-III School District and the Smith Law Firm will shift their focus from honoring a Teacher of the Week to honoring an administrator that has gone above and beyond during this pandemic to make life better for teachers, students, and the community. This is the third Administrator Focus for the 2020-2021 school year. The Camdenton R-III School District is proud of the work that their entire administrative team does. This week Camdenton Schools and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor the District’s Activities Director, Dr. Bill Kurtz. Dr. Kurtz is a Camdenton High School Alumni and has been with the district since 2000. Dr. Kurtz has been the District’s Activities Director since July of 2018, replacing long time Activities Director Jeff Whitney.

Bill is a glowing example of a successful graduate from the Camdenton School District. He has a great work ethic coupled with impeccable character. He is a leader in our community and in the State. This year has posed tremendous challenges to our athletic teams and activities due to the Coronavirus and inclement weather. He has maneuvered through the difficulties of this year with constant professionalism and the school has thrived under his watch.

Dr. Kurtz goes above and beyond for the students and staff of Camdenton every day and the district is very proud of his efforts and leadership. And that is why Dr. Bill Kurtz is the Camdenton R-III School District/Smith Law Firm Administrator Focus this week.provided