Camdenton Middle School students compete at Ozarks Science and Engineering Fair

The week of March 8-12, 2021, Camdenton Middle School students competed in the Ozarks Science and Engineering Fair, which was held virtually this year. Students presented their projects to a panel of judges from across the country. There were 94 students from southwest Missouri who competed at OSEF. Camdenton Middle School students did an outstanding job:

Results:

Grace Law:

1st Place Engineering category Broadcom National Science Competition qualifier Schneider Award ($250 cash and certificate) Office of Naval Research Award (medallion and certificate)

Keegan Dowdney: 1st Place Botany category Broadcom National Science Competition qualifier Stan Howell Memorial Botany Award (book and certificate)

Keith Bass: 2nd Place Environmental Science category

Gavyn Quade: 2nd Place Behavioral and Social Science category

K.C. Brown: 3rd Place Environmental Science category

Delaney Stanfield: 3rd Place Medicine/Health category

Nicole Westhusing: 3rd Place Microbiology category

Jazzie Coffelt: Honorable Mention Behavioral and Social Science category

Hunter Johnson: Honorable Mention Environmental Science category