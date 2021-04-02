Big Thunder Marine purchases Lakeport Marina

Press Release

Big Thunder Marine is excited to announce the addition of another location at Lake of the Ozarks. In the Spring of 2021, Big Thunder will expand to Big Thunder at Grand Glaize located at the 19MM, formerly known as Lakeport Marina, right in the middle of all the action. Slip Rental will begin immediately. For slip information please email rebecca.torres@bigthundermarine.com

In early summer, Big Thunder will bring a Summer Surf Experience on the MasterCraft line of tow boats. Kids and adults alike can book a day with a professional trainer learning how to wakeboard or surf. Whether learning the basics or looking for advanced tricks, Big Thunder offers a fun and safe learning experience to entry-level or novice surfers or wakeboarders.

Future plans at Big Thunder at Lakeport Marina will be a Gas Dock and Seastore fully-stocked with all the essentials plus the leading brands of apparel, wakeboards, skis and surfboards. Service and parts will be available soon. Full property development plans are still being finalized. Big Thunder looks forward to another opportunity to provide the lake crowd the best experiences on the water.