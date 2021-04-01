Where to go for Easter egg hunts around the lake

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

Nothing says spring like a weekend Easter Egg hunt. Around the lake, many municipalities are bringing back the festivity after having to cancel in 2020. Here are a few locations you can head to this weekend on the quest to find the golden egg:

The City of Lin Creek will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt April 3 from 3-5 p.m. Held at the Linn Creek Memorial Park (106 W. Valley Drive), the hunt will be basked on age ranges with Golden Egg Prize Baskets, face painting and family fun. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available upon request.

The City of Laurie will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt April 3 at 2 p.m. at the Hillbilly Fairground. Kids ages 0-12 years of age are invited to participate. Hunts will be held in age categories: 0-3, 4-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Prizes will be awarded for every child. Pictures with the Easter Bunny start at 1 p.m.

Captain Ron’s Bar and Grill will host an Easter Egg Hunt at noon on April 4. A special Easter service and brunch will be held beforehand.

Kent Memorial Lutheran Church in Sunrise Beach will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 9:30 a.m. on April 4. The 52nd performance of “He is Risen” will be held at 8:30 a.m. on the grounds of the church.

Osage Beach will NOT be holding an egg hunt this year. In order to keep the community healthy and safe, the City of Osage Beach in conjunction with Victory Church provided Easter eggs for families to hide and hunt at their home. However, this offering is no longer being offered.