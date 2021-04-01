Camdenton R-III announces Tony Hatfield as Director of Transportation

Submitted Content

Camdenton R-III

The Camdenton R-III School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Hatfield as the district’s Director of Transportation. Mr. Hatfield is currently the Director of Transportation for the School of the Osage. Tony has held this position since 2014. Prior to this, he served the Hollister R-V School District as Director of Transportation and Assistant Director of Transportation. Also, Tony served the Reeds Spring R-IV School District as Routing Supervisor, Driver Trainer, and Assistant Mechanic. Mr. Hatfield has worked in school transportation since 1990. Further, he has held leadership roles for the Missouri Association of Pupil Transportation by serving as a Regional Director and he served two years as President. He was also named MAPT’s Administrator of the Year in 2016. Tony was selected by an interview committee comprised of district administrators and staff from the Transportation Department.