Lake Ozark updates, redesigns city website

Dan Field

The City of Lake Ozark has a new, user-friendly website designed to provide residents and visitors with current, accurate information about the community.

The city initiated an in-house website in December 2019 that began to give viewers better access to city government and details about on-going projects and events. In early January 2020, the city became more proactive in communicating its story to the public by posting stories and photos about life in Lake Ozark on its website and Facebook page, and by sending those stories to local media.

“For the last few years, we’ve wanted to make Lake Ozark city government more transparent and available to not only our residents but the public in general,” City Administrator Dave Van Dee said. “Lake Ozark is a fast-growing community with new residents choosing to live here and with existing businesses expanding and new businesses opening. Developing a website was a natural part of the process.”

After the in-house website was created, city officials wanted to expand the city’s presence with a municipally driven website so residents and visitors could become even better informed. In late 2020, the board of aldermen joined with TownWeb, a nationally known website developer focused on creating interactive websites for municipalities.

The new website – with same URL www.cityoflakeozark.net – was launched in March. City staff was trained and after a brief transition period the website is active with a menu of options.

"As the city continues to build on being a customer-focused organization, we saw the opportunity to rebuild our website so that it can be a user-friendly tool for folks to access information,” Assistant City Administrator and Community Development Director Harrison Fry explained. “With some of its new capabilities, we have been able to increase transparency about our operations by making more information immediately available to the public. Where we once had a website that was difficult to manage and navigate, we now have a cutting-edge platform for two-way communication with the public."

These include:

•Easy online utility and court fee payment system.

•The ability to subscribe to current News and Notices and Emergency Alerts.

•The ability to subscribe to Agendas and Minutes for the various boards and commissions.

•An archive of board, commission and committee agendas and minutes.

•Various city reports and forms.

•A current calendar of not only city-related meetings but also events that impact the city.

•A scrolling gallery of photos of current events and scenes reflecting the City of Lake Ozark.

•A permanent gallery of photos from recent events, activities and scenery.

•A Frequently Asked Questions option.

•A How Do I… option regarding a long list of ways to connect to the city.

•Contact information for city staff.

Please check out the website, again at www.cityoflakeozark.net.

Email publicinfo@cityoflakeozark.net or HFry@cityoflakeozark.net.