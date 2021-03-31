Camdenton R-III announces Sheena Self as new Director of Technology and STEM

Submitted Content

Camdenton R-III

The Camdenton R-III School District is pleased to announce Sheena Self as the new Director of Technology and STEM Education. Mrs. Self currently serves the Camdenton School District as the Library Media Specialist at Camdenton High School. Sheena also serves as the district’s Instructional Technology Coordinator and the Library Media Coordinator. Sheena previously served the district as the Middle School Library Media Specialist and an eighth grade Language Arts teacher.

Sheena received her Bachelor’s degree in English Education from Southwest Baptist University. She completed her Master’s in Library Science & Information Services from the University of Central Missouri. She is presently completing her Specialist’s degree in Educational Technology from the University of Central Missouri.