Jill Durnin Named New Director of Lake Career & Technical Center

Camdenton R-III

The Camdenton R-111 School District is pleased to formally announce the appointment of Jill Durnin as Director of Lake Career & Technical Center. Mrs. Durnin is currently the Assistant Principal at Camdenton Middle School.

Mrs. Durnin has helped to build a model for career exploratory for middle school students during her tenure. This model known as Areas of Career Interest (ACI) has been a point of interest of numerous districts from across the state. Jill started her career in Camdenton in 2015. Prior to this she taught at School of the Osage, in the Liberty School District, at Plaza Middle School in the Park Hill School District, and at Nashua Elementary in the North Kansas City School District.

Jill holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from William Jewell College, a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Northwest Missouri State University, and a Specialist’s degree from William Woods University in Educational Administration. She is pursuing her doctorate in Educational Administration from William Woods University.

Jill was selected by an interview team comprised of educators from the Lake Career & Technical Center as well as administrators. Please join me in congratulating Mrs. Durnin on her appointment.