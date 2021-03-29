Scooter's Coffee to open April 15 in Osage Beach

Big news, coffee fans. The new Scooter's Coffee location, currently being built in Osage Beach, has received an opening date. A spokesperson with the company confirmed Monday that the new location would be opening on April 15.

"We are so excited to join the Osage Beach community!" Annisa, the Scooter's spokesperson said. "This location is currently expecting to open on 4/15/21."

The new location is currently being worked on along the Osage Beach Parkway. This will be the first Scooter's Coffee location within the lake area.